Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for i3 Verticals (IIIV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

2/10/2021 – i3 Verticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – i3 Verticals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – i3 Verticals had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

1/21/2021 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

1/14/2021 – i3 Verticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – i3 Verticals had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

12/21/2020 – i3 Verticals is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

