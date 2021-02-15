Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Toromont Industries (TMTNF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS: TMTNF) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $96.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Toromont Industries is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Toromont Industries was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

TMTNF traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $73.31. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.81. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $74.03.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

