Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

