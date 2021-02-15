Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,859,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,603,409 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.87% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $8,566,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.53. 1,371,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,680,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.