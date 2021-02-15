Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,854,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.92% of Welltower worth $249,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 208.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

