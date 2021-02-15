Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

NYSE WELL opened at $67.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

