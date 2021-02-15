West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Short Interest Update

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,051,200 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 14th total of 2,954,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 223.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS WFTBF opened at $64.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $67.96.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

