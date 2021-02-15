West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WJRYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

WJRYY opened at $62.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.