West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WJRYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

WJRYY opened at $62.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.