Western Capital Resources (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.

In related news, CFO Angel Donchev acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00.

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as a Cricket dealer selling cellular phones and accessories; and provides ancillary services, as well as accepts service payments from customers.

