WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock opened at $221.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.34.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist lifted their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.