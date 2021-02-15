WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366 ($17.85).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other WH Smith news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.00), for a total value of £9,660.61 ($12,621.65).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,668 ($21.79) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,597.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,280.31. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,436 ($31.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

