WHALE (WHALE) Price Hits $16.70 on Top Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $84.32 million and $1.04 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 123.3% against the dollar. One WHALE token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.70 or 0.00034790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00269630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00086113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00392668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00186236 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,050,683 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

