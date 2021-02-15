Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Shares of Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.13. Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 8,169,035 shares changing hands.

In other Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) news, insider Mandhir Singh sold 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

About Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT)

Wildcat Petroleum Plc intends to invest in businesses in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.