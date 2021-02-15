William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

GDDY opened at $85.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,400 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.