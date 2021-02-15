William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Primerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Primerica stock opened at $141.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $150.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 222,042 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,080,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $15,509,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Primerica by 636.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.