William Blair Weighs in on DexCom, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

DXCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

DexCom stock opened at $412.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

