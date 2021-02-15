William Blair Weighs in on Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.45.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $149.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.03. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,282,000 after acquiring an additional 77,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,377,121.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,539 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,992. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.