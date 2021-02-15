William Blair Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

NYSE TPX opened at $32.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

