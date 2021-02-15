William Blair Weighs in on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $49.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -383.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $2,064,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 130,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $4,612,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

