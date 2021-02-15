Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Williams-Sonoma worth $19,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

NYSE WSM opened at $126.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

