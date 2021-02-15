Willis Towers Watson Public Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.31.

Shares of WLTW opened at $227.42 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $232.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average of $205.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

