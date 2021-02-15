Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $318.00

Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 314.66 ($4.11), with a volume of 93469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.04).

The stock has a market cap of £391.89 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 281 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.40.

About Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton plc (WIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton plc (WIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.