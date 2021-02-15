WinCash (WCC) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $262,703.54 and $24,590.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00028860 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.