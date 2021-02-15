Wings Trading Up 73.5% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $32,516.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wings has traded up 73.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00067632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.67 or 0.00975256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053995 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.40 or 0.05195506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00018262 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00036892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

