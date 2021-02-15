WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the January 14th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CXSE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.47. 10,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,852. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77.

