Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.50

Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236.50 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 236.50 ($3.09), with a volume of 656353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($3.06).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L)’s previous dividend of $1.34. Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

In other news, insider Ben Rogoff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

