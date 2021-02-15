Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Wix.com posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $3.00 on Monday, hitting $292.81. 12,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,369. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.95.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.