Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,922.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,922 ($64.31) and last traded at GBX 4,896.84 ($63.98), with a volume of 35228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,818 ($62.95).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,175.07 ($54.55).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,471.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,940.40.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

