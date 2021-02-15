Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MRWSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Analyst Recommendations for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.