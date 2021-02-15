Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MRWSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

