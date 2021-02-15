Woodcoin (LOG) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $853,072.67 and $38,187.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,519.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.20 or 0.03755582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00452516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $746.17 or 0.01537869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.00528557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.10 or 0.00468059 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00349713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00032109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002847 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

