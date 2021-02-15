Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,950.00

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,950 ($51.61) and last traded at GBX 3,933.04 ($51.39), with a volume of 48219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,920 ($51.22).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,829.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,620.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42.

In other Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) news, insider Bandhana Rawal bought 500 shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,538 ($46.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,690 ($23,112.10).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

