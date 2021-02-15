Wownero Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Wownero has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $25,277.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00060064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00272974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00071225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.68 or 0.01016244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00085003 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00091345 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

