Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Tops $490.06 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $490.06 million and $336.63 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 78% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $132.21 or 0.00272672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00273087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00086335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00091283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00092701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00410775 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186046 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,706,663 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

