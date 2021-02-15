Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Hits $56.45

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for approximately $56.45 or 0.00116558 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $94.67 million and $39.75 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00059511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00269575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00088463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00079776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00091950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00451563 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00184039 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.