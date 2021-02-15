WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 914,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 285,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,614 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

