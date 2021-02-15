Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $20,394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.