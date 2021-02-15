Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of WH stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

