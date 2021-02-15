Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $460.00

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 459 ($6.00), with a volume of 54857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.50 ($5.85).

The firm has a market cap of £92.03 million and a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 364.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 334.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

