Xaya 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,703.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $2,703.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,749,455 coins and its circulating supply is 45,607,328 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

