Xaya (CHI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,802.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $17,802.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xaya has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,757,320 coins and its circulating supply is 45,615,193 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

