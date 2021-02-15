xBTC Price Hits $0.99 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One xBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002041 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $2.99 million and $424,917.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00057785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00269142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00086931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00077267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00090339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.35 or 0.00389360 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00184784 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 5,138,078 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,023,226 tokens. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

xBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.