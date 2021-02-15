Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 252,897 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 128,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,110. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.