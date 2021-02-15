Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the January 14th total of 951,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEBEF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $7.72 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

