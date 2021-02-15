Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,963,800 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the January 14th total of 2,842,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.6 days.
OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Xinyi Glass has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.93.
About Xinyi Glass
Read More: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.