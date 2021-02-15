Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,963,800 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the January 14th total of 2,842,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.6 days.

OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Xinyi Glass has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.