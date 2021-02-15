Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,808,800 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 2,769,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.4 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $2.32 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

