Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,808,800 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 2,769,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.4 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $2.32 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

