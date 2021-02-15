XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the January 14th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
XSPA stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. XpresSpa Group has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%.
About XpresSpa Group
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.
Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.