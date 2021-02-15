XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Gap Down to $132.00

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $132.00, but opened at $128.00. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $129.96, with a volume of 3,125,401 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.06. The stock has a market cap of £258.42 million and a P/E ratio of 44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

