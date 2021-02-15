xRhodium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39,890.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $39,890.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00006466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003628 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040815 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00021964 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,324,632 coins and its circulating supply is 1,244,632 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

