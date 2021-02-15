Xtrackers FTSE Emerging Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMG) Shares Down 2.6%

Xtrackers FTSE Emerging Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMG) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

