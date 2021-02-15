Xtrackers MSCI South Korea Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBKO) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI South Korea Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBKO) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI South Korea Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI South Korea Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.